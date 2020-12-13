Home

TC YASA
Widespread damage in parts of Vanua Levu

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
December 18, 2020 4:28 pm

Tropical Cyclone Yasa caused widespread damage in parts of Vanua Levu.

FBC News today took a helicopter and flew over Nabouwalu, Bua, Lekutu, Nasarawaqa, Dreketi, Seaqaqa Town, Tabia, Labasa Town and Savusavu.

Significant damages to infrastructure could be seen from the helicopter especially in Nabouwalu, Bua, Lekutu, Nasarawaqa, Dreketi and Seaqaqa.

Houses fully destroyed, roofs were blown away, a few schools damaged, fallen power lines on the road, a number of crossing washed away and a number of trees were also uprooted due to the category 5 system.

Fijians living in these areas could also be seen trying to fix their homes, clear debris, dry out household items and clothes.

Labasa and Savusavu had minimal damage from an ariel view.

Koro Island also suffered very less damage from TC Yasa compared to when TC Winston hit them.

It was also the same for Ovalau.

No major damage in Nawi Island, Savusavu Bay.

Exclusive shots of destruction caused in Nabouwalu, Bua after TC Yasa

Exclusive shots of destruction caused in Dreketi and Seaqaqa in Vanua Levu after TC Yasa

