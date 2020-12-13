Weather to worsen tonight says Atalifo

Prepare for the weather to worsen from tonight as the Tropical Cyclone Yasa continues to move closer.

Acting Director Fiji Meteorological Services, Terry Atalifo says this is especially for the Western part of the group as the category five system was located about 440km west-northwest of Yasawa-i-Rara or about 500km northwest of Nadi at midday today.

Atalifo says the wind strength for TC Yasa they are anticipating is around 220kmph which is very destructive.

“You know with that kind of wind strength it’s going to do a lot of damage to infrastructure, to houses and it can even uproot very big trees so this is a very intense system.”

In terms of rain, Atalifo says they are looking at 100mm to 250mm of rain in the next 24-hour period and in a worst-case scenario it’s expected to be 15mm of rain per hour.

He says while flooding is expected, people living in coastal areas should be prepared for storm surges.

“The waves we are expected to generate out of the system we are looking at 7 meters and even worse 15 meters high and that will mean we also anticipate coast inundation.”

Atalifo adds that the other worry is that the system is moving very slowly at 11 kilometers per hour.

Close to its center the cyclone is expected to have average winds up to 220km/hr with momentary gusts to 315km/hr.

TC Yasa is currently moving east at about 12km/hr.

A flash flood alert remains in force for all low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams along Komave to Navua Town, and Rewa.

The alert is also for Rewa to Rakiraki in Viti Levu.

A flash flood alert is also in force for all low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams of Vanua Levu.

The next high tide is at 7.22pm today.

A tropical cyclone alert remains in force For Rotuma, Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Northern half of Viti Levu from Nadi through to Tavua, Rakiraki to Korovou, Lomaiviti group, Northern half of Vanua Levu Nabouwalu through to Votua to Labasa and through to Udu point and nearby smaller islands.

The cyclone is expected to be located about 230 kilometres Northwest of Yasawa-i-rara, about 320 kilometres northwest of Nadi at 6:00am tomorrow.

Destructive winds are likely to begin several hours before the cyclone centre passes overhead or nearby.

Strong winds with average speeds upto 45 km/hr with momentary gusts upto 65 km/hr are forecast for Rotuma, Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Northern half of Viti Levu from Nadi through to Tavua, Rakiraki to Korovou,

Lomaiviti group, Northern half of Vanua Levu, Nabouwalu through to Votua to Labasa and through to Udu point and nearby smaller islands.

Flash flooding of low lying areas likely.

Expect phenomenal seas, damaging heavy swells and storm surges on Thursday and Friday. Expect sea flooding of low-lying coastal areas especially during high tide.

For the rest of Fiji group: Winds expected to become strong with average speeds of 45km/hr on Thursday and expected to increase to damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 75 km/hr and even further increase to destructive storm force and hurricane-force winds upto 220 km/hr and momentary gusts upto 300 km/hr on Friday.

Risk of flash floods of low lying areas.

Very rough to high seas. Damaging heavy swells and storm surges likely. Flooding including sea flooding of low-lying coastal areas expected on Friday.

A flash flood warning remains in force for the low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams and Dreketilailai River to Qawa station.

A flood alert remains in force for the low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams for the interior of the main island; low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams along Galoa to Navua and Navua to Lobau in the Central Division; upper Nadarivatu, Monasavu, upper Wainimala, upper Sigatoka and upper Nadi catchment.

