We do not want a repeat of TC Winston: Navutovuto

Most villagers in the Ra province have moved to evacuation centres as a precautionary measure for the impending TC Yasa.

Matawailevu villager Netani Navutovuto says over 100 people in the district of Nalawa are now taking shelter at the Nalawa Central School and Ra High School.

He adds preparations started early this week as they do not want a repeat of the damage and loss caused by TC Winston in 2016.

“We have learned from past disasters and we don’t want a repeat of that. Preparation started as soon as we receive the tropical cyclone warnings earlier this week. Our safety is paramount at the moment.”

Navutovuto says they are starting to experience heavy rain and strong winds this morning.

Around 135 evacuation centres have been active in the province since yesterday.