Water restoration will depend on weather conditions

The Water Authority says they are working around the clock to provide consistent water supply to all Fijians.

In a statement it says water restoration operations will depend on weather conditions, repairs will be carried out and water supply will be restored once the floodwaters subside to allow WAF ground teams to safely access the affected areas.

It says water carting trucks are on standby to service the affected areas, weather and road conditions permitting, as and when the need arises.

WAF also says that road conditions will be affected by TC Yasa and as such there will be times and circumstances when water carting services will not be able to be undertaken until the roads are made safe to travel.