TC YASA
Wainunu, Bua residents receive first batch of relief package

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North eosborne@fbc.com.fj | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 21, 2020 4:45 pm

A small settlement in the district of Wainunu, Bua has received the first batch of food packs, delivered by Prime Ministers Voreqe Bainimarama.

Buiniikadamu Settlement also suffered severe damage to their homes last Thursday when TC Yasa battered the province.

Headman Joeli Magi says their current food stock will only last them a couple of days and they are grateful for the quick and timely assistance.

Magi says all the root crops in their plantation were either taken by the floodwaters or uprooted.

The few that remain had gone rotten by yesterday.

Bua Provincial Administrator Peni Koro says the initial assistance of 40 packs are for both adults and children.

It is to cater to those currently sheltering in the evacuation centre.

Close to 20 homes in the village suffered damage from winds during TC Yasa.

