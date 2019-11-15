Home

Wailoku residents plan for the worst

Aidan Singh Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @AidanSinghFBCNews
December 17, 2020 12:45 pm

As TC Yasa approaches, residents of Wailoku in Suva plan to evacuate to their church should the need arise.

Parts of the settlement were flooded during TC Winston and this time around residents aren’t taking chances.

Ben Joseph who has been living in Wailoku for more than 20 years says they’ve used the last two days to make all necessary preparations and are ready to move at a moment’s notice.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are just putting up our shutters and we will be evacuating to MSC the Missionary of the Sacred Heart.”

Joseph adds they know what to expect when it comes to cyclones and this time they are more prepared.

Another Wailoku resident Jese Vueti says they too have already packed, and are ready to evacuate as soon as the rain and wind gets worse.

Vueti also says they do not want a repeat of TC Winston when homes were flooded and people had to wade through flood waters to get to safety.

