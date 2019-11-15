Votua villagers glad to be alive

Villagers of Votua in Bua are counting their lucky stars after surviving what they say was a horror night on Thursday.

Over 90 families packed into three classrooms at Lekutu Primary School to escape the wrath of TC Yasa.

But the Category 5 cyclone did not spare the school.

Article continues after advertisement

Villager Semisi Naiqiso says when the strong winds hit them, it had no mercy.

The walls of the classrooms started giving in but the men of the village lined up against the walls and held up the walls until the winds died down.

According to Naiqiso, they were encouraging each other through the whole night waiting for the wind to pass.

The youngest of the evacuees was a week old baby.

Naiqiso says this is the first time they have experienced a hurricane of this magnitude and they are grateful to God for saving them.

Votua village has 97 homes, only three suffered no damage at all.

Seven homes were completely destroyed and the rest partially damaged.