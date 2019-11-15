Villagers in Vanua Levu urged to dismount solar panels

Villagers in Vanua Levu are today urged to dismount their solar panels as part of the preparation for TC Yasa.

The concern was raised during a special meeting of Heads of Governments Ministries and Departments in the Northern Division this morning.

Divisional Engineer North Tevita Halofaki told a meeting of heads of government departments and ministries in Labasa this morning, this is just for safety purposes with strong winds expected from tomorrow evening.

District Officers and Provincial Administrators are urged to inform village headmen and District representatives of such.

TC Yasa is expected to bring winds of 60 to 90knots to Vanua Levu.