Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Three-month-old dies due to TC Yasa|Widespread damage in parts of Vanua Levu|TC Yasa damage bill in the hundreds of millions: PM|Two confirmed dead due to TC Yasa|Curfew will ensure safety of Fijians|Ono-i-Lau villagers braces for TC Yasa|Lessons learnt from TC Winston helps Viro villagers|TC Yasa to exit Fiji waters by midnight|Health remains a priority says Dr Fong|NZ provides assistance to Fiji following TC Yasa|Over 30 families take shelter at QVS|RKS Emergency team looks after 466 evacuees|Taveuni residents clearing up roads|Farms in Nasi Village in Naitasiri destroyed|Moce battered by strong winds and heavy rain|Municipal Markets in Viti Levu will open tomorrow|TC Yasa downgraded to Category 3|Public transport can resume service|TC Yasa weakens, passes over Lau group|15 homes in Belego affected by TC Yasa|Minimal public transport available|Misinformation on social media|TC Yasa shows signs of weakening|23,479 Fijians in evacuations centres|PM to advise on curfew|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

Villagers from three villages in Koro safe

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 18, 2020 5:30 am
JOSATEKI LOMAVERE [SOURCE: JOSATEKI LOMAVERE]

All 315 people who took shelter at the Nabasovi District School in Koro last night are safe.

This after they experience a night of horror as TC Yasa moved across the island after midnight.

People from the village of Nabasovi, Navaga, and Tavua took shelter at the school.

Article continues after advertisement

Navaga villager Josateki Lomavere says villagers are relieved no lives have been lost.

He says they’ve started cleaning the school and will move back to their respective villages as soon as weather clears.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.