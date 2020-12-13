Villagers from three villages in Koro safe

All 315 people who took shelter at the Nabasovi District School in Koro last night are safe.

This after they experience a night of horror as TC Yasa moved across the island after midnight.

People from the village of Nabasovi, Navaga, and Tavua took shelter at the school.

Navaga villager Josateki Lomavere says villagers are relieved no lives have been lost.

He says they’ve started cleaning the school and will move back to their respective villages as soon as weather clears.