Vanua Levu under severe threat

Vanua Levu is now under severe threat of Tropical Cyclone Yasa as it continues to maintain its movement towards Fiji.

Fiji Meteorological Service forecaster Steven Meke says the rest of the country should also continue to prepare as the category five storm is expected to impact most of Fiji.

Meke says the slow movement of TC Yasa makes its more dangerous.

Vanua Levu will get the full brunt of severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa. The parts of Viti Levu as well, they need to prepare well, as TC Yasa moves to Lomaiviti waters later this evening into tonight, Viti Levu should expect some damaging to very destructive winds as well. So I think the whole of Fiji needs to prepare well.”

Meke says there is still time for those on Viti Levu to prepare this morning before the cyclone moves towards the main island.

“So we expect the centre of TC Yasa to continue to move towards the group especially the western and South Western parts of Vanua Levu by this evening. As we speak we expect the winds to continue to peak and maybe get very destructive to the main islands, especially this evening.”

Tropical Cyclone Yasa was located about 270 kilometres Northwest of

Yasawa-i-Rara or 340km Northwest of Nadi and 330km South-Southwest of Rotuma at 12am today.

Close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds up to 240 km/hr with momentary gusts to 345 km/hr.

The cyclone is moving East-Southeast at about 15 km/hr.

A flash flood warning remains in force for the low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams for Viti Levu and Vanua Levu, areas adjacent to Dreketilailai Station to Qawa River and is now in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to Bagata river.

Bagata Crossing on Vunivesi Road in Savusavu is closed to all traffic due to flooding. Please be safe and do not cross flooded roadways. pic.twitter.com/jqYajc1w7m — Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) December 16, 2020

A flash flood alert remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to major rivers for Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

The river level at Dreketilailai Station was 2.28m at 6am which is 0.22m below warning level and increasing.

River level at Bagata Station was 1.88m at 6am which is 0.33m below warning level and increasing.

The next high tide is at 8.16am.



[Source: ATCF]