US donates towards rehabilitation work

Aidan Singh Multimedia Journalist aidan@fbc.com.fj | @AidanSinghFBCNews
December 21, 2020 6:34 am
US Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella. [Source: United States Embassy in Fiji]

The United States Embassy in Fiji announced a donation of $204, 550 towards the rehabilitation work post Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

US Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella says the fund will be used in response to the need for urgent shelter, water, hygiene, and other critical needs for affected communities.

He says the support is part of the United States’ strong partnership with Fiji during this difficult time.

Article continues after advertisement

This is the second round of USAID international Disaster Assistance for Fiji this year with the first sent in April to assist in the recovery efforts after Tropical Cyclone Harold.

More than 23,000 individuals were evacuated in advance before TC Yasa made landfall in parts of Vanua Levu which resulted in a few deaths, scores of destroyed homes, and crops.

