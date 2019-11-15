UNICEF says it’s ready to help

UNICEF says it stands ready to support the Fijian Government post-Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

UNICEF Pacific Representative, Sheldon Yett, says they we will work with our government, civil society and other partners to provide clean water, and emergency health and education supplies for children in affected communities

Supplies like essential water, sanitation and hygiene items, including soap, water containers and buckets, to ensure children and families have access to clean drinking water as well as emergency health and midwifery kits, including basic drugs, medical supplies and equipment, are prepositioned and ready to be distributed to those most in need.

Article continues after advertisement

In addition, UNICEF is ready to support communities by providing tents, and basic supplies to support learning needs and help children to regain a sense of normalcy as soon as possible after the disaster.