UNICEF provides support to students in cyclone affected areas

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
January 5, 2021 11:15 am
Damaged school in Lekutu.

The Education Ministry is working with the United Nations Children’s Fund to ensure students are ready for term one.

Minister Rosy Akbar says together with UNICEF says they have discussed the support needed on the ground especially in cyclone affected areas.

Akbar says getting children back in classes is a critical part of their recovery process.

UNICEF has provided school supplies and technical support to the Ministry as part of Government’s TC Yasa response efforts.

These supplies will ensure that children are equipped with the proper resources needed to learn and grow.

UNICEF Pacific Deputy Representative, Vathinee Jitjaturunt says they will continue supporting children in these difficult times.

