UN Pacific to address food security in the North

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 31, 2020 4:45 pm
The United Nations in collaboration with the World Food Organization and the Ministry of Agriculture is working to address food security in the Northern Division. [File Photo]

The United Nations in collaboration with the World Food Organization and the Ministry of Agriculture is working to address food security in the Northern Division.

The initial damage assessment conducted by relevant stakeholders highlighted that the Agriculture sector in the North was severely affected.

United Nations Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha says they will prioritize assistance to farmers who rely on crops for a living.

Article continues after advertisement

“The number of these people who are working in the north are either farmers or informal laborers. Some of them are working in farms, they depend on crops which has been largely destroyed. A number of people have lost their goats and sheep so we need to make sure that food rations and some form of cash assistance goes out to those people over the next 2-3 months.”

He says their aim is to ensure food security for those affected by TC Yasa.

The assistance aims to provide a quick recovery plan for the Agriculture sector and to ensure the nutrition needs for people in the North are met.

