TC YASA
Transportation of emergency relief supplies a priority

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
December 28, 2020 7:50 am

The transportation of emergency relief supplies remains a priority during the 30-day declaration on the state of natural disaster.

This is for all sea, air and road services.

It was highlighted by Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu during a briefing on TC Yasa operation to the National Disaster Management Council in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Seruiratu says the first 7 to 14 days were the most critical and if Government could do all it could during this recovery phase, it would help all stakeholders in the long term.

He adds when there is a declaration, land, air and sea passage is priority for emergency operations.

There have been significant improvements in the Northern Division in terms of Government’s response operation.

All teams on the ground in the North have been reminded to show empathy towards Fijians who have been affected by the widespread destruction of TC Yasa.

The Minister says routes across the island have been cleared and opened enabling teams to go out to conduct Initial Damage Assessments, while power and water supply have also been gradually restored across Vanua Levu.

 

