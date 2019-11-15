Traders warned of Price Gouging

Traders are being warned to not indulge in unethical practices and take advantage of consumers as many are struggling to make ends meet.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission and the Consumer Council have caught traders in the past duping consumers by increasing prices of essential items during natural disasters.

The FCCC officials have been keeping a close watch on all traders.

“The FCCC in fact is on the ground, we’ve dispatched officers today they’ve been out on the field making sure that businesses do not engage in practices, we’ve started receiving reports and complains, there was one instance where there’s an allegation that a company in Nakasi has increased the price of the generator from $699 to about a $1200 so in instance of price gouging.”

The consumer watchdog is also warning traders to not take advantage of the current situation.

“We would like to once again urge the traders please do not engage in practices such as price gouging or conditional selling, please do not put limitations, lets work hand in hand to support each other during this difficult times because we’ve already had been affected by COVID-19 and now might face this natural disaster which is heading towards us.”

Consumers who come across instances of price-gouging have been urged to contact the relevant authorities on their toll-free numbers.