TC YASA
Traders warned not to sell thawed food items post TC Yasa

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist praneeta.prakash@fbc.com.fj | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 21, 2020 4:55 pm
Consumer Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil. [File Photo]

With some areas in the North and West still without power supply, traders have been warned to destroy food items and meat that have been affected due to power outage and floodwaters.

Consumer Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says traders should exercise responsibility by refraining from selling food and other perishable items which have gone bad due to effects of the cyclone.

Shandil says past experiences reveal that many businesses have made unscrupulous attempts to profit from the sale of damaged goods by selling them at low prices.

“Supermarkets and retailers should do the right thing by On the same note, consumers are also urged to be frugal and exercise their consumer responsibility while purchasing food items, particularly frozen items. Consumers are advised to refrain from purchasing these products as there may be possible contamination.”

Shandil says it is advisable not to purchase thawed products even if the prices are really low.

