Toddler packed into suitcase at the height of TC Yasa

Exactly a week after Severe Tropical Cyclone tore through Fiji, harrowing tales of survival continue to emerge.

Mother of three, Siliva Ditalei recalls how at the height of the cyclone, she had to hide her three-year-old-son in a suitcase to save his life.

Ditalei says as strong winds tore through Yaro village her family fled to a neighbour’s house with 18 other people.

Article continues after advertisement

“One of them was two months old, one was six months old so they were put under the bed with an aunt of mine who had amputated foot. They were the priority for us so they were put there and there was a table in the sitting room. We were with our staff nurse in the room so she told me to get the table from the sitting room for the rest of the kids to be put under. My son had nowhere to be put so I just open a nearby suitcase and I just put him inside. “

Village Headman, Kemueli Lautiki says out of the 39 houses in the village, 26 have been severely damaged.

“The food is all gone, and the water only two tonnes left, the rest is seawater, the tanks provided by the Government is damaged. We have three evacuation centers, right now the people are still there. We want to start to put together what we can find before we receive the government assistance.”

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and a west-based relief team distributed food supplies and other essential items to villagers yesterday.

The villagers have been assured that more assistance will be coming along.