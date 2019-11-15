Temporary relocation of Nausori Health Centre

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has relocated Nausori Health centre and Maternity Unit to Vunimono Secondary School this morning.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the school has three stories and the operations will be from the ground floor.

He says this is due to the Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa approaching the country and the safety of the patients and the staff remains paramount.

The Health Minister says there is a risk of flash flooding and a threat of structural damage is anticipated for Nausori Health Center.

He adds 12-hour shifts will be activated and all patients will be attended to and the return to the Health Centre will be decided once the Cyclone passes Fiji.

There will be limited maternity services available, however, the CWM and Makoi Maternity Units will be on standby to accept Maternity cases

Nausori Health centre will be operating 24 hours from today with the support of Nausori staff to attend to injuries and as holding and observation.

It will step down as and when the situation normalises.

The Ministry advises people to take all preparations as all precautions are taken to provide safe health services to all Fijians.

Police Officers have been assisting in these relocations since this morning.