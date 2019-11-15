Home

Teams deployed to distribute food in affected areas

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist praneeta.prakash@fbc.com.fj | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 20, 2020 12:35 pm
National Disaster Management Office Director Vasiti Soko.

More than 100 government and Fiji Military Forces personnel left for Vanua Levu last night to distribute 10,000 food rations and non-food items.

Initial damage assessment teams have also been deployed to the affected provinces.

National Disaster Management Office Director Vasiti Soko says they have received numerous requests from the public who want to know about their families in the affected areas.

Soko has thanked business communities and individuals for offering support to those affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

However, she is urging Fijians to go through the Divisional Commissioners office to avoid duplication of assistance for those in need.

Two Australian Defense Force flights will deliver the assistance and disaster relief equipment from Australia today.

