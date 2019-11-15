Team to assess damage at Yadua

A team will be deployed to the Northern maritime island of Bua to conduct an initial damage assessment.

Provincial Administrator Bua, Peni Koro told Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama there is no fuel to take a boat across to Yadua.

Koro says they have been informed that at least eight homes on the island have been completely destroyed as well as the school.

Article continues after advertisement

He says a team needs to be mobilized soon to assess the damage there so that assistance can be arranged.

One of the two casualties of TC Yasa in the North was from Yadua.

The 67-year-old man was crushed to death in his home at the height of TC Yasa.