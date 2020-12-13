TC Yasa wreaks havoc in Bua

Villages in Bua are starting to feel the full brunt of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Daria villager Jope Maravu says strong winds continue to uproot trees, roof tops and flying debris are everywhere in the village.

Maravu says most of the villagers have been moved to evacuation centres that is the Daria Church and Ratu Luke Memorial School.

Maravu believes what they are experiencing is far worse than Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Maravu says in Nakorotiki village just beside Daria, all villagers are currently sheltering in evacuation centres.

Other residents in nearby settlements including Loaloa, Navatu, Sydneyland are also in evacuation centres.

