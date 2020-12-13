Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
TC Yasa shows signs of weakening|72 roads closed around the country|PM to advise on curfew|Bua residents take shelter at school|Water restoration will depend on weather conditions|Cicia islanders feel TC Yasa impact|Labasa family stranded|Support pours in for Fiji|TC Yasa batters Savusavu|Akbar aware of Dreketi Primary School damage|Labasa situation described as worse than TC Winston|Koro villagers take shelter at school|Nalele village headman relies on lights|UNICEF says it’s ready to help|TC Yasa makes landfall ahead of schedule|People say it’s very scary|TC Yasa wreaks havoc in Bua|Kadavu villagers take shelter|Momentary gusts of 345km/hr can be expected at the centre of TC Yasa|PM urges Fijians to prepare for the worst|1434 Fijians in 78 evacuation centers|TC Yasa proof of climate emergency: Bainimarama|State of Natural Disaster declared for Fiji|Curfew time will be reviewed tomorrow|Flooding expected to worsen in Rakiraki|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

TC Yasa wreaks havoc in Bua

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
December 17, 2020 6:50 pm
The damages in Bua

Villages in Bua are starting to feel the full brunt of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Daria villager Jope Maravu says strong winds continue to uproot trees, roof tops and flying debris are everywhere in the village.

Maravu says most of the villagers have been moved to evacuation centres that is the Daria Church and Ratu Luke Memorial School.

Article continues after advertisement

Maravu believes what they are experiencing is far worse than Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Maravu says in Nakorotiki village just beside Daria, all villagers are currently sheltering in evacuation centres.

Other residents in nearby settlements including Loaloa, Navatu, Sydneyland are also in evacuation centres.

Fiji EC Updated List

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.