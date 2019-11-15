TC Yasa to pass through Bligh Waters

Fijians have been advised not to rely on TC Yasa forecast track maps from external sources.

Acting Director Fiji Meteorological Services, Terry Atalifo says several international cyclone models which are not accurate, are being shared on social media platforms.

Some of these incorrectly indicate that TC Yasa is will make landfall in Nabouwalu, in Vanua Levu.

Atalifo confirms that projected path remains between the two main islands, or the Bligh Waters as the Nadi Weather Office has been advising from the outset.

“So we basically vet all the information and then we provide the best track that we think the cyclone will take. That is the difference here, some people just post the information from one model, there is a lot of information, and there are a lot of models available. But the Fiji Meteorological Service access what is best then provide the best forecast track map for Cyclone Yasa.”

He adds a lot of people on social media are sharing cyclone models without fully understanding how the models work.

Atalifo adds they will continue to follow the information provided by the numerous trusted weather forecast models and advise Fijians on the projected path.

Meanwhile, close to its centre, the cyclone is expected to have average winds up to 220 km/hr with momentary gusts to 315 km/hr. The cyclone is moving east-northeast at about 9 km/hr

A tropical cyclone alert remains in force For Rotuma, Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Northern half of Viti Levu from Nadi through to Tavua, Rakiraki to Korovou, Lomaiviti group, Northern half of Vanua Levu Nabouwalu through to Votua to Labasa and through to Udu point and nearby smaller islands.

The cyclone is expected to be located about 230 kilometres Northwest of Yasawa-i-rara, about 320 kilometres northwest of Nadi at 6:00am tomorrow.

Destructive winds are likely to begin several hours before the cyclone centre passes overhead or nearby.

Strong winds with average speeds upto 45 km/hr with momentary gusts upto 65 km/hr are forecast for Rotuma, Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Northern half of Viti Levu from Nadi through to Tavua, Rakiraki to Korovou,

Lomaiviti group, Northern half of Vanua Levu, Nabouwalu through to Votua to Labasa and through to Udu point and nearby smaller islands.

Flash flooding of low lying areas likely. Expect phenomenal seas, damaging heavy swells and storm surges on Thursday and Friday. Expect sea flooding of low-lying coastal areas especially during high tide.

For the rest of Fiji group: Winds expected to become strong with average speeds of 45km/hr on Thursday and expected to increase to damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 75 km/hr and even further increase to destructive storm force and hurricane-force winds upto 220 km/hr and momentary gusts upto 300 km/hr on Friday.

Risk of flash floods of low lying areas. Very rough to high seas. Damaging heavy swells and storm surges likely. Flooding including sea flooding of low-lying coastal areas expected on Friday.

A flash flood warning remains in force for the low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams and Dreketilailai River to Qawa station.

A flood alert remains in force for the low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams for the interior of the main island; low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams along Galoa to Navua and Navua to Lobau in the Central Division; upper Nadarivatu, Monasavu, upper Wainimala, upper Sigatoka and upper Nadi catchment.