TC Yasa to exit Fiji waters by midnight

Tropical Cyclone Yasa was located about 20 kilometres south of Lakeba and about 65 kilometres north-northeast of Kabara in the Lau Group at midday.

The Fiji Metrological Service says TC Yasa has downgraded to a category three system and continues to weaken further.

Close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds up to 120 km/hr with momentary gusts to 170 km/hr.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Meteorological Service, Senior Saimoni Waqavakatoga says the cyclone is moving southeast at about 18 km/hr.

“From the looks of it, we expect TC YASA to exist Fiji waters as early as tonight. Midnight into tomorrow morning. It will remain a Tropical Cyclone when it does exit Fiji waters but even then the southern Lau Group of islands will still be affected by the storm or gale-force winds.”

A flood warning remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to and down streams of Qawa river, Bagata river, Korovou river, Wainikoro river,

Waimanu river and, Waindina river.

A flash flood warning remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams of Vanua Levu and low lying areas of the Eastern half of Viti Levu.

Exclusive shots of destruction caused in Dreketi and Seaqaqa in Vanua Levu after TC Yasa #FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJunited #TCYasa Posted by FBC News on Thursday, December 17, 2020

Fiji EC Updated List