TC YASA
TC Yasa relief drive aims to assist hundreds

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist kelly.vacala@fbc.com.fj | @KellyFBCNews
December 21, 2020 12:30 pm
Suva Forklift Hire Limited will close office in the next two weeks as staff will be delivering supplies to areas in Vanua Levu that were ravaged by TC Yasa.

In an effort to help rebuild homes in Vanua Levu that were ravaged by TC Yasa, Suva Forklift Hire Ltd will be working with Fijians from nearby areas.

Managing Director, Mohammed Sareem says they have started a drive and majority of companies and Fijians living overseas have started showing their support through cash donations.

Sareem says they already have $60 food packs organized as part of their supplies

“We’ll be taking those over to Vanua Levu on Wednesday and immediately upon reaching Nabouwalu we will start distribution from there. We are working with the Government team that is coordinating the distribution so that everybody had been given some rations to start off.”

He says clean up campaigns for those places affected is also part of their schedule along with building homes for victims of TC Yasa.

“So from here, we will take hammers, pinch bars, tools that they will need because everyone’s home is down so in the village they might only have a few hammers and pinch bars so everyone needs it, so we will bring them and try to help rebuild their houses apart from the rations that we’re doing.”

Sareem says going to see the damage caused by TC Yasa in the North will give them a clear picture of the assistance needed.

The Company will also tap into providing stationery needs for students affected.

