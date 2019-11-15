TC Yasa ravages Taveya Island

Taveya Island villagers in Bua are picking up the pieces of what’s left after Tropical Cyclone Yasa ravaged their village for eight solid hours last week.

Village Elder 87-year-old Savenaca Turagavou says it was the first time he experienced such a dangerous ordeal.

Turagavou says TC Yasa wreaked havoc on Taveya Island from 3pm to 11pm on Thursday and it was a scary experience that will haunt him forever.

“The Church was full. I saw kids hiding for their safety. We watch our houses from inside the church as it got blown away by the cyclone. The rain was very heavy from Thursday afternoon until midnight. It was a very terrifying experience.”

Over 10 houses were destroyed by the cyclone and Taveya villager Rosi Matai says it is a blessing to still be alive.

“We did not eat. We did not sleep. It was scary, water started to come inside the church. We knew that some will not make it alive the next day. It was an experience I will never forget my whole life.”

Taveya Villager Nacanieli Turagavou says he was at the beach trying to secure his fibreglass boat when he started feeling the full brunt of TC Yasa.

“Winds and Heavy rain began at around 3pm, part of my house was blown away, and the only thing I had left was my room. But we were so fortunate that no life was taken.”

For Susana Kinikinilau, they had to rebuild again as their house was destroyed by the cyclone

“Our house was built 4- years ago after TC Winston, now it’s gone again. We had to start from scratch again.”

Village Youth Jonacani Nawainaqili says it was an experience he will never forget.

“We cried as we watch everything from inside the Church going down, it’s like watching a movie. Winds ravaging our houses, water tanks, trees. It was such an experience.”

Taveya Islanders are requesting assistance to help them get back on track.