Full Coverage

TC Yasa

TC Yasa proof of climate emergency: Bainimarama

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
December 17, 2020 4:45 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [left] says we are in the midst of a climate emergency with cyclones becoming stronger each time. [Source: Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says we are in the midst of a climate emergency with cyclones becoming stronger each time.

As Fiji grapples with Tropical Cyclone Yasa, today also marks the eighth-year anniversary of TC Evan, which hit us in 2012.

Bainimarama says since then, Fiji has been battered by 12 more cyclones, two of which, TC Winston and Yasa, now jockeying for our hemisphere’s strongest ever storm in history.

He says this is not normal and all comes back to Fiji’s quest on the international stage to advocate the fight against climate change.

The PM had earlier said that while cyclones have always been a part of life in Fiji, the frequency of extreme weather is a ruthless reminder of Fiji’s high vulnerabilities to climate impact.

He adds that the increasing frequency and intensity of cyclones is one reason why Fiji has been ranked as one of the 10 countries in the world most affected by climate change.

TC Evan caused damage to Fiji to a tune of $169.9 million, while short-term economic losses related to the cyclone were estimated at FJ$73.4 million.

TC Winston saw Fiji’s damage bill stand at around a massive F$2.98billion.

44 people lost their lives during TC Winston.

At COP 23, which Fiji chaired, it was revealed that the number of cool nights has decreased and warmer days has increased since 1942.

Tropical Cyclones were predicted to decrease in frequency and increase in intensity, which is exactly what Bainimarama is alluding to.

