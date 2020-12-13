Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Two confirmed dead due to TC Yasa|Moce battered by strong winds and heavy rain|TC Yasa downgraded to Category 3|Different curfew times to be imposed|TC Yasa weakens, passes over Lau group|15 homes in Belego affected by TC Yasa|Minimal public transport available|Misinformation on social media|TC Yasa shows signs of weakening|23,479 Fijians in evacuations centres|PM to advise on curfew|72 roads closed around the country|Houses destroyed in Nabuna village, Koro|Moala and Matuku experience strong winds and heavy rain|No confirmation on public transport services resumption|Nakorowiri villagers safe|Daylight shows trail of destruction by TC Yasa in Labasa|Villagers from three villages in Koro safe|Bua residents take shelter at school|Water restoration will depend on weather conditions|Cicia islanders feel TC Yasa impact|Labasa family stranded|Support pours in for Fiji|TC Yasa batters Savusavu|Akbar aware of Dreketi Primary School damage|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

TC Yasa weakens, passes over Lau group

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
December 18, 2020 9:07 am
Tropical Cyclone Yasa has weakened into a category four system and is expected to exit Fiji waters by tomorrow morning. [Source: Windy]

Tropical Cyclone Yasa has weakened into a category four system and is expected to exit Fiji waters by tomorrow morning.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the system was located about 40 kilometres west of Lakeba in the Lau Group and about 110 kilometres south-southwest of Vanuabalavu at 8am today.

Close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds up to 195 km/hr with momentary gusts to 275 km/hr.

Article continues after advertisement

Senior Forecaster, Samisoni Waqavakatonga says the cyclone is moving southeast at about 30 km/hr.

“As of this morning it was located over the Lau group and it’s maintaining a south-east movement and expected to exit Fiji waters by tomorrow morning headed for Tonga. From this morning as well it has weakened into a category four system and that is expected to further weaken in the next 12 hours to a three or even two.”

A flood warning remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to and down streams of; Qawa river, Bagata river, Korovou river and Wainunu river, Yanawai river, Bucaisau river, Wainikoro river, Lagalaga river, Waimanu river and Waindina river

A flash flood warning remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams of Vanua Levu and low lying areas of the Eastern half of Viti Levu.

Fiji EC Updated List

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.