TC Yasa weakens, passes over Lau group

Tropical Cyclone Yasa has weakened into a category four system and is expected to exit Fiji waters by tomorrow morning.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the system was located about 40 kilometres west of Lakeba in the Lau Group and about 110 kilometres south-southwest of Vanuabalavu at 8am today.

Close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds up to 195 km/hr with momentary gusts to 275 km/hr.

Senior Forecaster, Samisoni Waqavakatonga says the cyclone is moving southeast at about 30 km/hr.

“As of this morning it was located over the Lau group and it’s maintaining a south-east movement and expected to exit Fiji waters by tomorrow morning headed for Tonga. From this morning as well it has weakened into a category four system and that is expected to further weaken in the next 12 hours to a three or even two.”

A flood warning remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to and down streams of; Qawa river, Bagata river, Korovou river and Wainunu river, Yanawai river, Bucaisau river, Wainikoro river, Lagalaga river, Waimanu river and Waindina river

A flash flood warning remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams of Vanua Levu and low lying areas of the Eastern half of Viti Levu.

