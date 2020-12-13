TC Yasa likely to make landfall in Bua

The centre of Tropical Cyclone Yasa is expected to be located very close or over the province of Bua around 8pm today.

TC Yasa was located about 140 kilometres north-northwest of Yasawa-i-Rara or 245km north northwest of Nadi and 280km west-northwest of Rotuma at 8am today.

Close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds up to 250 km/hr with momentary gusts to 350 km/hr.

The cyclone is moving east-southeast at about 18 km/hr.

On this track, at 8pm today the cyclone centre is expected to be located about 100km east of Yasawa-i-Rara or about 90km west-southwest of Labasa.

The centre of Yasa is expected to be about 50 kilometres north-northeast of Moala or about 75 kilometres east-southeast of Gau or about 165km east of Suva at 8am tomorrow.

Expect destructive storm force winds up to 110km/hr with momentary gusts up to 155km/hr.

A Tropical Cyclone warning remains in force for Yasawa Group, northern and eastern half of Viti Levu, Yadua, Galoa, Kia, Mali, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Matuku, Moala, Totoya and Lomaiviti Group.

A storm warning remains force for Mamanuca Group, the rest of Viti Levu, Cikobia and the rest of Lau Group.

A Gale Warning remains force for Rotuma, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

A Storm surge and damaging heavy swell warning remains in force for coastal waters of Rotuma, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and nearby smaller islands, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti and Lau Group.

A Heavy Rain Warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in force for the low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams for Vitilevu and Vanualevu, areas adjacent to Dreketilailai Station to Qawa River and is now in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to Bagata River, low lying areas and areas adjacent to Vatukacevaceva and downstream of Rakiraki Town

A flash flood alert remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to major rivers for Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

The river level at Dreketilailai station was 2.28m at 9am which is 0.22m above warning level and increasing.

River level at Bagata station was 2.57m at 9am which is 0.33m above warning level and increasing.

At Rakiraki town, the water level was 2.65m at 9am which is 0.3m above warning level and increasing.

