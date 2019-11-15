TC Yasa fails to dampen Fijian spirit

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is pleased with the show of Fijian spirit and unity in certain communities in the Northern Division especially at a time when residents are still coming to terms with losses caused by TC Yasa.

The Prime Minister is encouraging Fijians in affected areas not to rely completely on government assistance and highlighted the need for Fijians to help one another.

“But you can see that there’s no problem with energy in this community. People are still laughing and still drinking grog.”

The Prime Minister says more help will be provided in due time.

Defence Minister Inia Seruiratu highlighted that those delivering assistance must ensure all family members in the affected communities are accounted for.

“There are two separate packs. One for adult and one for the child. In my family we are all adults, there’s no more child so I will have five adult packs. One for the father, one for the mother and for the children as well. We want to ensure we reach everyone very quickly.”

The Government in coordination with NGOs and civil societies is hoping to assist all affected Fijians in the next few days.