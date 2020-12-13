TC Yasa downgraded to Category 3

Tropical Cyclone Yasa has been downgraded to a category three system.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the system was located over the Lau Group with the centre near Lakeba at 9am today.

TC Yasa is weakening very quickly. Close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds up to 155km/hr with momentary gusts to 220 km/hr.

It is moving south-eastwards at about 18km/hr.

Senior Forecaster, Saimoni Waqavakatonga says the overall path of the cyclone has shifted eastwards but has maintained its southeast movement heading towards Tonga.

“It has weakened rapidly from midnight and early this morning. So at 6am it was category four and now it has further downgraded to category three. The reason for this is because it has lost energy when it crossed over Vanua Levu overnight. So it has lost some strength and with this moving into cooler seas towards the Lau Group and even towards Tonga it’s expected to weaken further.”

On this track, the cyclone centre is expected to pass Ogea in Lau by 6pm.

At midnight tonight, the centre of Yasa is expected to pass Vatoa and by 6am tomorrow it is expected to pass Ono-i-Lau.

By then TC Yasa will have weakened further into a category 2 system located closer to Tonga than Fiji.

Expect very destructive hurricane-force winds up to 155km/hr with momentary gusts to 220km/hr over Yacata, Cicia, Nayau, Vanuabalavu, Kanacea, Tuvuca, Lakeba, Oneata, Vanuavatu, Moce, Kabara, Komo, Namuka-i-Lau, Ogea, Vatoa and Ono-I-Lau.

Periods of heavy rain and squally thunderstorms is expected over these areas which poses a risk of flash flooding of low lying areas.

Landslides are also likely, especially with continuous heavy falls.

Extremely rough seas having a significant wave height of 14m or more and damaging heavy swells.

Storm surge with sea flooding of low lying coastal areas expected during high tides, with storm surge heights up to 3 meters expected along the coast when the cyclone centre passes nearby.

Expect destructive storm force winds up to 110km/hr with momentary gusts up to 155km/hr over Koro Island, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

Occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms. Landslides are likely, especially with continuous heavy falls.

Very high seas and damaging heavy swells expected which poses the risk of storm surge with sea flooding of low lying coastal areas expected during high tides.

Storm surge heights is expected to reach up to 3 meters. For eastern half of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Yadua, Galoa, Kia, Mali and Cikobia, Matuku, Moala and Totoya, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands and the rest of Lomaiviti Group; expect damaging gale force winds with average speeds up to 85km/hr with momentary gusts up to 120km/hr and easing to 55km/hr today.

Occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms over eastern parts and interior of Viti Levu.

For the rest of Fiji, expect strong winds with average speeds up to 50km/hr with momentary gusts up to 80km/hr.

Cloudy periods with brief showers. Mariners should expect rough to very rough seas.

The current situation is closely monitored and any alert and warning will be issued as and when significant changes are anticipated.

A Hurricane Warning remains in force for Yacata, Cicia, Nayau, Vanuabalavu, Kanacea, Tuvuca, Lakeba, Oneata, Vanuavatu, Moce, Kabara, Komo, Namuka-i-Lau, Ogea, Vatoa and Ono-i-Lau. A Storm Warning remains in force for Koro Island, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

A Gale Warning remains in force for the Eastern half of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Yadua, Galoa, Kia, Mali and Cikobia, Matuku, Moala and Totoya, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands and the rest of Lomaiviti Group.

A Strong Wind Warning remains in force for the rest of the Fiji Group. A Storm Surge and Damaging Heavy Swell Warning remains in force for the Southern coast of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti and Lau Group.

A Heavy Rain Warning remains in force for the eastern parts and interior of Viti Levu, southern parts of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti and Lau Group.

A Flood Warning remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to and downstream of Qawa River, Bagata River, Korovou River and Nakauvadra River (Rakiraki), Dreketi River, Nasorowaqa River, Lekutu River, Wainunu River, Yanawai River, Bucaisau River, Wainikoro River, Lagalaga River, Waimanu River and Waindina River.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in force for the low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams of Vanua Levu and low lying areas of the Eastern half of Viti Levu.

Fijians are advised to remain updated with the latest weather information.

Fiji EC Updated List