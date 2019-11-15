Home

TC Yasa destroyed homes and dreams

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist kkumar@fbc.com.fj | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 19, 2020 7:18 am

Tropical Cyclone Yasa has caused havoc in the Northern Division destroying homes and dreams.

Labasa resident Karuna Devi had only just finished rebuilding her home, only to have it damaged by the strong winds.

This mother of two is counting her lucky stars that she and her family were in an evacuation centre when TC Yasa blew their house down.

“We came and we stayed at the school. We couldn’t come outside because of the hurricane. And our roof just fly.”

Devi had previously lost her house in a fire which claimed the lives of her three daughters, having struggled to re-build, she is now at a loss on how to piece her life back together.

