TC Yasa damage bill in the hundreds of millions: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is reminding Fijians that we are not out of the woods yet in relation to Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Bainimarama says the government’s main operational for the next 24 hours is maintaining public safety, clearing roads, restoring critical infrastructure and services.

He adds they’ll also be looking at re-establishing communications with severely affected areas and coordinating support from development partners.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister says rehabilitation work will be costly.

“The dust is yet to settle and we will continue to assess the scale of damages in the coming days but we are likely looking at hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.”

Bainimarama says frontline staff like Water Authority technicians, Energy Fiji Limited line workers, disaster officials, RFMF, Fiji Navy personnel like workers have worked tirelessly through the night and today to aid affected communities.

Exclusive shots of destruction caused in Dreketi and Seaqaqa in Vanua Levu after TC Yasa #FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJunited #TCYasa Posted by FBC News on Thursday, December 17, 2020

Fiji EC Updated List