Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Three-month-old dies due to TC Yasa|Widespread damage in parts of Vanua Levu|TC Yasa damage bill in the hundreds of millions: PM|Two confirmed dead due to TC Yasa|Curfew will ensure safety of Fijians|Ono-i-Lau villagers braces for TC Yasa|Lessons learnt from TC Winston helps Viro villagers|TC Yasa to exit Fiji waters by midnight|Health remains a priority says Dr Fong|NZ provides assistance to Fiji following TC Yasa|Over 30 families take shelter at QVS|RKS Emergency team looks after 466 evacuees|Taveuni residents clearing up roads|Farms in Nasi Village in Naitasiri destroyed|Moce battered by strong winds and heavy rain|Municipal Markets in Viti Levu will open tomorrow|TC Yasa downgraded to Category 3|Public transport can resume service|TC Yasa weakens, passes over Lau group|15 homes in Belego affected by TC Yasa|Minimal public transport available|Misinformation on social media|TC Yasa shows signs of weakening|23,479 Fijians in evacuations centres|PM to advise on curfew|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

TC Yasa damage bill in the hundreds of millions: PM

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 18, 2020 4:25 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. [Source: Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is reminding Fijians that we are not out of the woods yet in relation to Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Bainimarama says the government’s main operational for the next 24 hours is maintaining public safety, clearing roads, restoring critical infrastructure and services.

He adds they’ll also be looking at re-establishing communications with severely affected areas and coordinating support from development partners.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister says rehabilitation work will be costly.

“The dust is yet to settle and we will continue to assess the scale of damages in the coming days but we are likely looking at hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.”

Bainimarama says frontline staff like Water Authority technicians, Energy Fiji Limited line workers, disaster officials, RFMF, Fiji Navy personnel like workers have worked tirelessly through the night and today to aid affected communities.

Exclusive shots of destruction caused in Dreketi and Seaqaqa in Vanua Levu after TC Yasa

#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJunited #TCYasa

Posted by FBC News on Thursday, December 17, 2020  

Fiji EC Updated List

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.