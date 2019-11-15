TC Yasa could be as strong as TC Winston

Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa could be as strong as TC Winston by the time it reaches Fiji.

Even as a category five system, TC Yasa continues to intensify and gain strength.

Senior Forecaster at the Fiji Meteorological Services Steven Meke confirms says Fijians should expect the same conditions that were encountered during the height of TC Winston in 2016.

“It’s still very favourable to intensify further, could even reach Tropical Cyclone Winston intensity. It’s a massive system. It will come in and really bring in the impact that Winston brought.

As at 10am today, the system was located 480 kilometres Northwest of Yasawa-I-Rara.

Meke says given the size and severity of TC Yasa, the whole of the Fiji Group will experience gale force winds of up to 87km/ph, increasing to destructive hurricane-force winds by tomorrow evening.

“The winds could be destructive to existing infrastructure, it could destroy farms. It will uproot trees. It should bring huge storm surges along coastal areas.

As the system has picked up strength, wind speeds have also increased.”

Close to its centre, the cyclone is expected to have average winds up to 220 km/hr with momentary gusts to 315 km/hr. The cyclone is moving east-northeast at about 9 km/hr

A tropical cyclone alert remains in force For Rotuma, Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Northern half of Viti Levu from Nadi through to Tavua, Rakiraki to Korovou, Lomaiviti group, Northern half of Vanua Levu Nabouwalu through to Votua to Labasa and through to Udu point and nearby smaller islands.

The cyclone is expected to be located about 230 kilometres Northwest of Yasawa-i-rara, about 320 kilometres northwest of Nadi at 6:00am tomorrow.

Twelve hours later, it will be 30 kilometres north of Yasawa-i-rara or about 150 kilometres north of Nadi.

Destructive winds are likely to begin several hours before the cyclone centre passes overhead or nearby.

Strong winds with average speeds upto 45 km/hr with momentary gusts upto 65 km/hr are forecast for Rotuma, Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Northern half of Viti Levu from Nadi through to Tavua , Rakiraki to Korovou,

Lomaiviti group, Northern half of Vanua Levu, Nabouwalu through to Votua to Labasa and through to Udu point and nearby smaller islands.

Winds expected to increase to damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 75km/hr from Thursday morning and to further increase to destructive storm force and very destructive hurricane-force winds upto 185km/hr with momentary gusts upto 260km/hr on Thursday night.

Flash flooding of low lying areas likely. Expect phenomenal seas, damaging heavy swells and storm surges on Thursday and Friday. Expect sea flooding of low-lying coastal areas especially during high tide.

For the rest of Fiji group: Winds expected to become strong with average speeds of 45km/hr on Thursday and expected to increase to damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 75 km/hr and even further increase to destructive storm force and hurricane-force winds upto 220 km/hr and momentary gusts upto 300 km/hr on Friday.

Risk of flash floods of low lying areas. Very rough to high seas. Damaging heavy swells and storm surges likely. Flooding including sea flooding of low-lying coastal areas expected on Friday.

A flash flood warning remains in force for the low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams and Dreketilailai River to Qawa station.

A flood alert remains in force for the low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams for the interior of the main island; low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams along Galoa to Navua and Navua to Lobau in the Central Division; upper Nadarivatu, Monasavu, upper Wainimala, upper Sigatoka and upper Nadi catchment.