TC Yasa continues to head our way|Weather to worsen tonight says Atalifo|Police activates Cyclone Response Operations as TC Yasa moves closer|Fijians told to expect electricity supply disruptions|Funds available for TC Yasa emergency costs: Sayed-Khaiyum|Fijians in flood prone areas not taking any risks|People of Vuna in Taveuni prepare for TC Yasa|Businesses in Labasa have begun preparations for TC Yasa|Limited bus services from tonight says FBOA|All sea services to cease from midnight|Over 600,000 people to be affected by TC Yasa|TC Yasa to pass through Bligh Waters|NFA stands ready to assist Fijians|TC Yasa could be as strong as TC Winston|Cabinet discusses possible curfew times|Bus and Taxi commuters urged to plan their trips|Roads closed in the North|Shipping services halted|Matacawalevu villagers prepare for the worst|Residents in flood prone areas take precaution|Villagers in Vanua Levu urged to dismount solar panels|Developers advised to dismantle equipment|Christmas in the City on hold|Nadi residents prepare for TC Yasa|TC Yasa intensifies to category five system|
TC Yasa continues to head our way

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 17, 2020 6:14 am
[Source: NaDraki Weather]

Acting Fiji Meteorological Director Terry Atalifo says as Tropical Cyclone Yasa continues to track towards the Fiji Group, a tropical cyclone warning remains in force for Yasawa group, northern half of Viti Levu, Yadua, Galoa, Kia, Mali, the western half of Viti Levu, Matuku, Moala Totoya and the Lomaiviti group.

Atalifo is calling on Fijians to prepare for the weather to worsen from today as Tropical Cyclone Yasa continues to move closer.

TC Yasa was located about 270 kilometres Northwest of Yasawa-i-Rara or 340km Northwest of Nadi and about 330 km South SouthWest of Rotuma at 12am today.

Article continues after advertisement

Close to its centre, the cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to 240km/hr with gusts to 345km/hr.

The cyclone is moving East-Southeast at about 15km/hr.

A flash flood warning remains in force for the low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams for Viti Levu and Vanua Levu and is now in force for the low lying areas and areas adjacent to Dreketilailai Station to Qawa River.

A flash flood alert is now in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to major rivers for Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

