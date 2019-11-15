TC Yasa continues to head our way

Acting Fiji Meteorological Director Terry Atalifo says as Tropical Cyclone Yasa continues to track towards the Fiji Group, a tropical cyclone warning remains in force for Yasawa group, northern half of Viti Levu, Yadua, Galoa, Kia, Mali, the western half of Viti Levu, Matuku, Moala Totoya and the Lomaiviti group.

Atalifo is calling on Fijians to prepare for the weather to worsen from today as Tropical Cyclone Yasa continues to move closer.

TC Yasa was located about 270 kilometres Northwest of Yasawa-i-Rara or 340km Northwest of Nadi and about 330 km South SouthWest of Rotuma at 12am today.

Close to its centre, the cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to 240km/hr with gusts to 345km/hr.

The cyclone is moving East-Southeast at about 15km/hr.

A flash flood warning remains in force for the low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams for Viti Levu and Vanua Levu and is now in force for the low lying areas and areas adjacent to Dreketilailai Station to Qawa River.

A flash flood alert is now in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to major rivers for Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.