TC Yasa batters Savusavu

The effects of Tropical Cyclone is still being felt by residents in Savusavu.

Naverea resident Pramesh Sami says they’ve been experiencing heavy rain and strong winds from 3pm.

Sami while describing his experience as scary, says it feels like their roof will blow away anytime.

“Actually for me, it is my first time, but for my parents, they’ve been through TC Winston. However, Winston passed quickly and this (TC Yasa) one’s effect is being felt for long. We have no power and we can’t see anything outside. It is very dangerous to go outside.”

Sami adds they remain hopeful the danger will pass away soon