TC Yasa shows signs of weakening

Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa, a category five system was located about 50 kilometres north northwest of Koro and about 60 kilometres west of Vanuabalavu at 3am.

Close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds up to 205 km/hr with momentary gusts to 285 km/hr.

The cyclone is moving southeast at about 22 km/hr.

On this track, at 9am the cyclone centre is expected to be located about 25 kilometres north of Lakeba or about 65 kilometres east southeast of Cicia.

Weather Forecaster Sakeasi Rabitu says the effects of TC Yasa will continue to be felt.

“It is still approaching the Lau Group within the Lau Group especially for Lakeba, Vanubalavu, and all the Islands in the southern Lau Group. It is continuing to move east southeast at about 10 knots. It has also shown signs of weakening overnight in terms of its formation.”

Rabitu says Fijians in the Lau Group will continue to feel the brunt.

“In the next 12 hours especially for the Lau Group, they will be experiencing strong winds that has been forecast for them and also heavy rain. The rain bands continue to follow the system with TC Yasa. I think for the rest of us in Viti Levu and Vanua Levu the cloud bands are becoming thinner and in terms of winds the areas of concern Taveuni, Lomaiviti and the Lau Group for now.”

He adds that we are not out of the woods yet, especially for those in the Lau and Lomaiviti Group.

“Until maybe tomorrow when the Cyclone will exit the Lau Group early tomorrow morning. It is progressing towards the South. Maybe at the earliest can exit the group by today.”

Further, at 3pm the centre of Yasa is expected to be about 86 kilometres southeast of Lakeba or about 90km east northeast of Kabara.