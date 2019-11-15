Strong winds and rain in Dreketi, outside of Bua

Strong winds have picked up in Dreketi in Macuata just outside Bua where TC Yasa will be making landfall.

Dreketi resident Thomas Cochrane says rain started around 2 am and has not stopped since.

“8 o’clock this morning we started feeling slight wind, strong wind is just beginning to come, at the moment, right now the rain is continuing and strong wind starting to build up in Dreketi, plus heavy rain.”

Cochrane also says the Dreketi River could break its bank as the water level is rising.

He adds many families have moved to the schools that have been opened as evacuation centres while men are cutting down trees that pose a threat.