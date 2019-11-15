State of Natural Disaster declared for Fiji

Fiji is now in State of Natural Disaster due to Severe Tropical Yasa.

Director of National Disaster Management Vasiti Soko confirms the declaration is effective for the next 30-days.

Soko says during this time as the situation develops, additional regulations may be implemented and the public will be made aware as and when necessary.

She adds once the curfew comes into effect from 4pm today to 4am tomorrow minimal movement is to be observed and people should not be putting up shutters as enough time has been given.

Soko also says those who need to move in emergency situations should contact police and military for assistance.

The Declaration means that there will be evacuation of people in their own interests, or in order to facilitate the necessary operations of the Police or Military personnel.

This includes temporary acquisition or control of any property, undertaking or land; the entering and searching of any premises and the supply and distribution of essential relief supplies, medical assistance, shelter or other resources.

Furthermore, the maintenance of the means of transportation by land, sea or air and the control of the transport of persons and resources, directing the movement of persons by land, sea or air in the interest of safety and

Prohibiting the unjustified exploitation of a disaster for profit.

Any person, body or entity who contravenes any order made by an officer of the Fiji Police Force or the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces in performing a role or discharging a responsibility under these Regulations commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $2,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months or both.