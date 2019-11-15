Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Momentary gusts of 345km/hr can be expected at the centre of TC Yasa|PM urges Fijians to prepare for the worst|TC Yasa proof of climate emergency: Bainimarama|State of Natural Disaster declared for Fiji|Curfew time will be reviewed tomorrow|90 FRA personnel on standby|Seaqaqa town pelted with heavy rain|Yasawa experiences impact of TC Yasa|Bureiwai villagers move to nearby school|TC Yasa proof of climate emergency: Bainimarama|Over 850,000 Fijians in direct path of TC Yasa|Curfew passes only for emergency cases|TC Yasa likely to make landfall in Bua|Curfew to start from 4pm|531 Fijians in evacuation centers|Wailoku residents plan for the worst|Health Minister stresses personal hygiene|Continuous rain experienced in the North|Act now warns Senior Forecaster|Beggars and street dwellers removed from streets|Childrens safety first priority|Yasawa feels initial impacts of TC Yasa|Coastal communities to expect storm surge|Shop and businesses in Savusavu closed|Strong winds and rain in Dreketi, outside of Bua|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

State of Natural Disaster declared for Fiji

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 17, 2020 4:43 pm
[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

Fiji is now in State of Natural Disaster due to Severe Tropical Yasa.

Director of National Disaster Management Vasiti Soko confirms the declaration is effective for the next 30-days.

Soko says during this time as the situation develops, additional regulations may be implemented and the public will be made aware as and when necessary.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds once the curfew comes into effect from 4pm today to 4am tomorrow minimal movement is to be observed and people should not be putting up shutters as enough time has been given.

Soko also says those who need to move in emergency situations should contact police and military for assistance.

The Declaration means that there will be evacuation of people in their own interests, or in order to facilitate the necessary operations of the Police or Military personnel.

This includes temporary acquisition or control of any property, undertaking or land; the entering and searching of any premises and the supply and distribution of essential relief supplies, medical assistance, shelter or other resources.

Furthermore, the maintenance of the means of transportation by land, sea or air and the control of the transport of persons and resources, directing the movement of persons by land, sea or air in the interest of safety and

Prohibiting the unjustified exploitation of a disaster for profit.

Any person, body or entity who contravenes any order made by an officer of the Fiji Police Force or the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces in performing a role or discharging a responsibility under these Regulations commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $2,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months or both.

 

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.