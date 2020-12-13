Stall removal upsets Tamavua market vendors

Market vendors in Suva have raised grievances about their stalls being taken down without any notice due to Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Luisa Baravilala a roadside vendor at Tamavua says last week Thursday, officers from the Suva City Council took down her stall without notification.

Baravilala says they were only told to pack their produce and leave before the 4pm curfew.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva Special Administrators Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua told FBC News that all market stalls located along the Tamavua roadside were illegal and they had tried countless times to relocate them.

Tikoduadua says that these market vendors had refused to follow directives so their stalls had to be taken down prior to TC Yasa last week.

He says they saw this as an opportunity to relocate the vendors.

The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government, Dimity Fifer says that informal stalls are a safety hazard to traffic and pedestrians.

Fifer says all roadside vendors whose stalls were removed will be accommodated in markets around the country.

They can also contact their respective Municipal Councils.