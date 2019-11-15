Home

Southern Lau group to expect gale force winds

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Venina@fbc.com.fj | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 19, 2020 7:24 am
[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

Tropical Cyclone Yasa has downgraded to a category two system and is slowly moving away from the Fiji Group.

TC Yasa was located 200 kilometers southeast of Kabara or 160 kilometers northeast of ono-i-Lau.

Fiji Meteorological Centre Senior Forecaster Samisoni Waqavakatoga says only gale force winds are expected over the Southern Lau Group for today.

Article continues after advertisement

“Other parts of Fiji, the western and northern division should be fine but Lomaiviti waters, Koro Sea and the passages should still get some strong winds”

Close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds up to 110 km per hour with momentary gusts to 150 km per hour.

The cyclone is expected to completely move out of the Fiji group by 3pm today.

For oneata, moce, komo, namuka-i-lau, fulaga, ogea, kabara, lakeba, nayau, yacata, vanuavatu, tuvuca,vatoa and ono-i-lau:

Expect damaging gale force winds with average speeds up to 75km per hour with momentary gusts up to 100km per hour easing to 55km per hour later today.

Occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms and high seas moderate easterly swells.

Fine apart from brief showers.

Expect moderate to fresh south to westerly winds. Moderate to rough seas. moderate southerly swells.

