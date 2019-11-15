SODELPA Leader acknowledges tireless efforts

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka has acknowledged the efforts of frontline servicemen and women.

Gavoka says the efforts of those who were a part of volunteer groups rushing to rescue their neighbour’s bringing food, boarding up homes, providing much-needed supplies or even providing an ear to listen does not go unnoticed.

He also thanked the efforts of the National Disaster Management Office and their NGO partners.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the timely assistance of development partners like Australia and New Zealand must also be acknowledged.



[Source: Fiji Police]