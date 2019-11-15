Social issues uncovered by social workers

Fijians in TC Yasa affected areas have told social workers that they suffered some form of violence at the height of the cyclone.

Empower Pacific Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Mereisi Whippy says a team is visiting villages in Lau conducting thorough psycho-social support and counseling sessions.

She adds a good number of them are still traumatized or facing issues with child protection, grief, and loss.

Article continues after advertisement

“In Mualevu village there was a total of 43 individuals inclusive of people living with disabilities that were provided with psychological first-aid and Mavana village there was a total of 49 individuals that were provided with psychological first-aid and counseling and also in Avea village there was a total of 26 individuals provided with psychological first-aid and counseling.”

Seven other counselors were sent to cover various villages in the Bua and Macuata province having supported at least 986 Fijians.