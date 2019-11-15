Shipping services halted

Goundar Shipping has cancelled all its services to Maritime Islands and to Savusavu this morning.

The company says the cancellation is due to the current weather warnings issued by relevant authorities.

Interlink Shipping has also suspended services effective today until further notice.

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji continues to call on ship operators to exercise good judgment and not to risk the lives of passengers as well as crew members.

MSAF is also advising mariners to avoid non-essential travel given the current weather forecast.