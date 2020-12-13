Sawani residents brace for bad weather

Residents of Sawani, Nausori are taking precautionary measures to ensure they are safe at the height of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Resident Nitesh Shankar says they live in a flood-prone area and cannot complacent.

Shankar has been residing in Sawani for past 20 years and has experienced a lot of flooding in the past.

He says they are living in fear as they are unaware of the destruction that might be caused by the Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

He is also concerned and believes the category five Cyclone can cause further damage to the Sawani slip

Meanwhile, due to safety reasons, the Fiji Roads Authority has removed the portable traffic lights that were installed at the Sawani slip-on Princes Road.