Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Vanua Levu under severe threat|TC Yasa continues to head our way|Developers defy crane removal directive|Malolo starts to experience heavy rain|We do not want a repeat of TC Winston: Navutovuto|Save the Children ready to assist|Traders warned of Price Gouging|Weather to worsen tonight says Atalifo|Police activates Cyclone Response Operations as TC Yasa moves closer|Fijians told to expect electricity supply disruptions|Funds available for TC Yasa emergency costs: Sayed-Khaiyum|Fijians in flood prone areas not taking any risks|People of Vuna in Taveuni prepare for TC Yasa|Businesses in Labasa have begun preparations for TC Yasa|Limited bus services from tonight says FBOA|All sea services to cease from midnight|Over 600,000 people to be affected by TC Yasa|TC Yasa to pass through Bligh Waters|NFA stands ready to assist Fijians|TC Yasa could be as strong as TC Winston|Cabinet discusses possible curfew times|Bus and Taxi commuters urged to plan their trips|Roads closed in the North|Shipping services halted|Matacawalevu villagers prepare for the worst|
Full Coverage

TC Yasa

Save the Children ready to assist

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 17, 2020 5:48 am
Shairana Ali

Save the Children Fiji is monitoring Cyclone Yasa closely and is on standby and ready to support the Government in relief efforts.

Chief Executive Shairana Ali the aid agency has stockpiles of aid including shelter, hygiene and education kits in key locations across the country.

Ali says the cyclone could have a harmful impact on children, both in terms of their physical and emotional wellbeing.

Article continues after advertisement

She says Save the Children teams are ready to do whatever is needed to support affected children and families.

Ali says the country is already battling the devastating impacts of coronavirus on the economy, which is having a significant impact on children and their families.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.