Save the Children ready to assist

Save the Children Fiji is monitoring Cyclone Yasa closely and is on standby and ready to support the Government in relief efforts.

Chief Executive Shairana Ali the aid agency has stockpiles of aid including shelter, hygiene and education kits in key locations across the country.

Ali says the cyclone could have a harmful impact on children, both in terms of their physical and emotional wellbeing.

She says Save the Children teams are ready to do whatever is needed to support affected children and families.

Ali says the country is already battling the devastating impacts of coronavirus on the economy, which is having a significant impact on children and their families.