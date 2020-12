Roads closed in the North

Several roads in the Northern Division are closed due to rising floodwaters.

The Navakuru Crossing on Nakorotari Road is closed to all traffic, and so is the Sevaci Crossing on Nayarabale Road.

Qeleimumu Crossing on Coqeloa Road is underwater but open to 4WD only.

The Fiji Roads Authority is urging drivers to exercise precaution on flooded roads.