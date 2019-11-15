Home

TC YASA
TC Yasa

Road damage bill pegged at $20m

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
December 24, 2020 4:08 pm

The damage bill for Tropical Cyclone Yasa that ravaged Fiji Roads Authority’s infrastructure stands at around $20 million.

Acting Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says this estimate is based on initial assessments by the officers on the ground.

Around 180 sites have suffered damage with Labasa being the hardest hit.

Prasad says with initial repairs underway, the Fiji Roads Authority has its work cut-out over the coming months.

“At the moment we’ve got about 10 million in the Northern division, 5 million in the western division, the eastern division is about 3.5 million and in central around 1.5 million so a total about 20 million initial damage assessment we’ve come up with.”

Contractors and assessment teams were deployed as soon as it was safe to do so.

Many roads and bridges have been cleared, but as the extent of the damage becomes apparent, the FRA will assess how long it will take to complete all repairs.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu has praised the quick response from FRA saying accessibility is key to relief operations.

“I must commend the work undertaken by FRA to restore particularly the main road from Nabouwalu to Labasa.”

The authority has confirmed that all main roads are now accessible to the public.

Bua 
Yaqaqa, Bua


Taveya Island, Lekutu, Bua
Seaqaqa

