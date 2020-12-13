RKS Emergency team looks after 466 evacuees

Teachers of Ratu Kadavulevu School activated an emergency team to look after 466 evacuees sheltering in two evacuation centres at the school.

Principal Naisa Toko says 51 staff members including 40 ancillary staff were manning the centres to ensure the safety of evacuees.

Toko says villagers were coming in since Wednesday, well ahead of the arrival of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

He says teachers have been working 24/7 filling in as cooks, nurses and even providing security to 466 evacuees.

“We have organized our shifts, three shifts, 8-hour shifts, we started from Wednesday right from the kitchen to transport. We even provide transport for the villagers. The whole of last night everybody were on deck working and visiting camps that we have set up.”

Dakuinuku Villager Epeli Duvaga says they were at home yesterday when a directive came from the district Office for all villagers to evacuate.

“We were getting prepared, tightening our houses and assets when we were told to move to the school. We moved in yesterday and know that we are safe here.”

Turaga Ni Koro Leva Nadakuca says houses were damaged during TC Winston and has commended RKS management for looking after them.

“I thanked the school, it was not an easy task looking after us. We were brought here to be safe and there is nothing more we can to but to thank them.”

Nadakuca says their farms were severely affected by the strong winds last night and are planning to move back as soon as possible.