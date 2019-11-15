RFNS Kikau boosts TC Yasa Operation in the North

TC Yasa Operation in the Northern Division has been boosted with the arrival of the Republic of Fiji Naval Ship (RFNS) Kikau.

Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima says the boat and a team of officers arrived yesterday morning.

The boat and crew will be helping the operation in the maritime zone.

Article continues after advertisement

Rainima also acknowledged the support rendered to the operation by the disciplined forces.

He especially thanks the Republic of Fiji Military Forces for their assistance in the drawing up of the operation plan for the TC Yasa response operation.